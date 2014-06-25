FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. court backs Shire in patent fight over Vyvanse drug
#Market News
June 25, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. court backs Shire in patent fight over Vyvanse drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Shire, which is seeking to defend itself after receiving a $46 billion approach from U.S. group AbbVie, said on Wednesday a U.S. court had endorsed its patents on top-selling hyperactivity drug Vyvanse.

The U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey granted Shire’s summary judgment motion in a lawsuit involving five generic drug producers, holding that patent claims protecting its medicine were both infringed and valid.

The decision means generics companies Actavis, Amneal, Mylan, Roxane and Novartis’s Sandoz unit cannot launch until Shire’s patent cover ends in 2023, unless they win the case at appeal, the London-listed company said. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
