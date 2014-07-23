FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shire signs licensing, collaboration agreement with Armagen
July 23, 2014 / 11:08 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Shire signs licensing, collaboration agreement with Armagen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Shire Enters Strategic Licensing And Collaboration Agreement With Armagen

*

* Under terms of agreement, shire will obtain worldwide commercialization rights for agt-182 in exchange for payments of approximately $225 million to armagen

* Armagen will be responsible for conducting and completing phase i/ii study which it expects to initiate before end of 2014,

* Deal requires an initial upfront payment of $15 million in cash and equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
