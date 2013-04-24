FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shiseido writes down Bare Escentuals goodwill, falls into red
April 24, 2013 / 9:06 AM / in 4 years

Shiseido writes down Bare Escentuals goodwill, falls into red

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 24 (Reuters) - Shiseido Co Ltd said Wednesday it would write down its $1.9 billion acquisition of U.S. cosmetics firm Bare Escentuals due to disappointing sales, pushing the Japanese cosmetics giant to its first net loss in eight years.

Shiseido, which purchased the San Francisco-based cosmetics and skincare firm in 2010 to help fuel its expansion outside the mature Japanese market, said it would book a 28.6 billion yen ($287.84 million) impairment loss on Bare Escentuals goodwill.

As a result, Shiseido said it would post a net loss of 14.7 billion yen for the business year ended in March, instead of its previous forecast for a profit of 10.5 billion yen. It is the company’s first net loss since the year ending March 2005.

($1 = 99.3600 Japanese yen)

Reporting by Nathan Layne

