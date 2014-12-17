Japan's Shiseido aims to double operating income by 2020

TOKYO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Japanese cosmetics maker Shiseido Co Ltd is aiming to garner more than 100 billion yen ($855 million) in operating income in 2020, double the amount earned in the last financial year.

Unveiling a new business plan, Shiseido also said it is aiming for sales of more than 1 trillion yen by 2020, up from 762 billion yen earned in the year ended March.

Shiseido said it plans to change its business year to January-December from April-March from the next year. ($1 = 116.8700 yen) (Reporting by Edwina Gibbs and Hiroshi Miyazaki; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)