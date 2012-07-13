FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Billionaire Thomas Kwok at HK anti-graft agency in probe linked to Sun Hung Kai
#Market News
July 13, 2012 / 1:51 AM / in 5 years

Billionaire Thomas Kwok at HK anti-graft agency in probe linked to Sun Hung Kai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 13 (Reuters) - Thomas Kwok, one of the billionaire co-chairmen that run Sun Hung Kai Properties , returned to Hong Kong’s anti-corruption agency on Friday as a bribery investigation surrounding Asia’s largest developer continues.

Kwok was accompanied by his legal team, Reuters reporters outside the headquarters of the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) said.

Thomas Kwok, Raymond Kwok, the company’s other chairman, and Rafael Hui, the former head of the city-state’s civil service, were due to make bail appearances almost four months after the first arrest in the case.

Charges are yet to be laid in the agency’s highest-profile investigation.

