Sun Hung Kai says Victor Lui made executive director
April 12, 2012 / 12:10 AM / in 5 years

Sun Hung Kai says Victor Lui made executive director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 12 (Reuters) - Sun Hung Kai Properties has appointed Victor Lui Ting as an executive director effective on Thursday, the real estate developer said.

Lui, a 35-year veteran at the developer, was previously in charge of sales and marketing of various developments including Hong Kong’s tallest building, the International Commerce Centre, SHK said in a statement.

Raymond and Thomas Kwok, the billionaire brothers that run Sun Hung Kai Properties, are currently being investigated by Hong Kong’s Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC). (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Ed Lane)

