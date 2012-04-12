Sun Hung Kai says Victor Lui made executive director

HONG KONG, April 12 (Reuters) - Sun Hung Kai Properties has appointed Victor Lui Ting as an executive director effective on Thursday, the real estate developer said.

Lui, a 35-year veteran at the developer, was previously in charge of sales and marketing of various developments including Hong Kong’s tallest building, the International Commerce Centre, SHK said in a statement.

Raymond and Thomas Kwok, the billionaire brothers that run Sun Hung Kai Properties, are currently being investigated by Hong Kong’s Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC). (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Ed Lane)