Sun Hung Kai says has hit 90 pct of 2011/12 sales target
February 28, 2012 / 9:41 AM / in 6 years

Sun Hung Kai says has hit 90 pct of 2011/12 sales target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, Hong Kong’s largest developer, said on Tuesday that it has achieved 90 percent of its sales target for the current fiscal year.

The company told reporters at a briefing to discuss its earnings that it was already close to hitting its full-year target for this fiscal year ending June.

In December, Sun Hung Kai forecast sales for the 2011/2012 fiscal year would reach HK$32 billion, including sales of HK$26.8 billion in Hong Kong..

The company, Asia’s largest property developer by market value, on Tuesday posted an underlying profit of HK$11.8 billion ($1.52 billion) for the fiscal first half ended Dec. 31, up 13 percent from a year earlier, and slightly above analyst expectations. (Reporting by Joy Leung; Writing by Alex Frew McMillan; Editing by Chris Lewis)

