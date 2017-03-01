UPDATE 3-Card payment device maker Verifone probes breach - Blog
By Venus Wu
HONG KONG Feb 28 Hong Kong's largest real estate company by market value Sun Hung Kai Properties reported on Tuesday a 57 percent surge in first-half underlying net profit due to higher contribution from development earnings and rental income.
The company, which has long benefited from its diverse portfolio of flats and office space in some of Hong Kong's best locations, said its underlying profit was HK$14.6 billion ($1.88 billion) in the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with HK$9.3 billion a year earlier.
Profit attributable to shareholders was HK$20.7 billion, 40.3 percent more than HK$14.7 billion recorded in the same period last year. ($1 = 7.7616 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Venus Wu; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
* Southside Bancshares Inc - following Sam Dawson's resignation as director, board of directors reduced size of board from 14 to 13 directors Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lUQEoa) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's largest low-income homebuilder, MRV Engenharia e Participações SA, posted a 1.2 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 142 million reais ($46 million), missing analysts' expectations as it launched fewer units than planned.