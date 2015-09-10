FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HK developer Sun Hung Kai confident it can achieve HK$32 bln sales target
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 10, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

HK developer Sun Hung Kai confident it can achieve HK$32 bln sales target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Sun Hung Kai Properties , Hong Kong’s largest developer, said on Thursday it is confident it can achieve its Hong Kong property sales target of around HK$32 billion ($4.13 billion) for fiscal 2015-2016, in line with transactions a year earlier.

Chairman Raymond Kwok was speaking after the company posted full-year profits in line with estimates as strong home sales offset fewer project launches and asset disposals. ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting By Clare Jim; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.