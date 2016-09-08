FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
HK's Sun Hung Kai Properties says contracted sales hit $5.25 bln
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 8, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

HK's Sun Hung Kai Properties says contracted sales hit $5.25 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's largest developer Sun Hung Kai Properties said on Thursday contracted sales hit a record high for the fiscal year ended June, with a top company executive saying the trend is expected to continue in the current fiscal year.

The property developer said contracted sales hit a record HK$40.7 billion ($5.25 billion), while underlying net profit rose 22 percent to HK$24.17 billion.

The company's contracted sales would reach the same level in the upcoming year, Deputy Managing Director Victor Lui told reporters at a press conference.

The company also said the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme should strengthen the city's long-term prospects, while healthy labour market conditions and an improved residential market should underpin the city's economy despite "sluggish" external demand.

The directors have recommended payment of a final dividend of HK$2.8 per share for the year ending June 30, 2016.

$1 = 7.7560 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Joy Leung and Venus Wu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.