HONG KONG, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd are set to open 2.4 percent higher on Monday after a corruption trial involving company officials concluded last week, removing an uncertainty which clouded the developer’s outlook for more than two years.

A former top Hong Kong civil servant was found guilty on Friday of accepting HK$8.5 million ($1.1 million) in bribes from Sun Hung Kai executives. (Reporting by Donny Kwok)