Nov 19 (Reuters) - S H L Telemedicine Ltd :

* Says Q3 revenue increased 35 pct to $10.0 million ($7.4 million in Q3 2013)

* Says Q3 net profit is $0.3 million (net loss of $1.2 million in Q3 2013)

* Says Q3 EBITDA is $1.7 million ($0.7 million in Q3 2013) with EBIT of $0.2 million (LBIT of $0.6 million in Q3 2013)

* Sees FY 2014 revenues to grow at over 35 pct year-over-year