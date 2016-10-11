CORRECTED-Shop Apotheke Europe sets IPO price at 28 eur/shr

(Corrects amount of shares to 4.107 mln form 4.17 mln)

FRANKFURT, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Online pharmacy Shop Apotheke Europe said on Tuesday it had set the price for its Frankfurt stock floating at 28 euros apiece.

The company said in a statement it would offer a total of 4.107 million shares, of which 3.57 million would be new shares.

"The final number of newly issued shares was determined in a way that the Company will achieve gross proceeds of approximately 100 million (euros)," Shop Apotheke said in the statement.

Including over-allotments, the total offer volume will amount to 115 million euros ($129 million).

Shop Apotheke Europe is aiming for its first day of trading in the Frankfurt stock exchange Oct. 13. ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; editing by Andrew Roche)