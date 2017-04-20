FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2017 / 1:54 PM / 4 months ago

Canada's Shopify launches new wireless card reader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Canadian e-commerce software maker Shopify Inc said on Thursday it had launched a new wireless card reader in the United States.

The rates charged will be about 2.4 percent per swipe, and the device will compete with the likes of Jack Dorsey-led Square Inc's card reader, which costs merchants at least 2.75 percent per swipe.

Shopify said the card reader supports iOS and Android operating systems and will support Visa, MasterCard and American Express cards, among others.

Shopify's card reader will be sold for $29 at Shopify hardware stores. Square's wireless card reader retails at $49. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

