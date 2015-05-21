FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares of Canadian e-commerce software maker Shopify jump in debut
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 21, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 2 years ago

Shares of Canadian e-commerce software maker Shopify jump in debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Shares of Shopify Inc , a Canadian e-commerce software maker, rose as much as 69 percent in their trading debut on the New York Stock Exchange, valuing the company at up to $2.14 billion.

The company’s initial public offering of 7.7 million class A subordinate shares raised about $131 million, after it was priced at $17, above the top end of the expected range of $14-$16.

Ottawa-based Shopify, which also listed its shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange, sold all the 7.7 million shares in the offering.

Shopify shares rose to a high of C$35.03 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The stock opened at $28 on the NYSE and touched a high of $28.70.

Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and RBC Dominion Securities are among the underwriters to the IPO. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.