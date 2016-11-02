FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
E-commerce company Shopify posts bigger Q3 loss on higher costs
#Market News
November 2, 2016 / 11:10 AM / 10 months ago

E-commerce company Shopify posts bigger Q3 loss on higher costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Shopify Inc , a Canadian maker of software that helps retailers set up and manage online stores, reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday as operating expenses jumped 87.5 percent.

The company's net loss widened to $9.1 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $4.7 million a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the net loss attributable to shareholders increased to 11 cents from 6 cents.

Ottawa-based Shopify, which went public in May last year, said revenue rose 88.6 percent to $99.6 million. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

