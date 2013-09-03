FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 3, 2013 / 4:06 PM / 4 years ago

Loblaw-Shoppers Drug deal gets support from proxy firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Two independent proxy advisory firms have recommended that Shoppers Drug Mart shareholders vote in favor of Loblaw Co Ltd’s C$12.4 billion ($11.76 billion) takeover offer, the Canadian pharmacy chain said on Tuesday.

Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) and Glass Lewis & Co, which offer advice on shareholder votes, both backed the deal. Glass Lewis noted the deal offers attractive diversification at a time of increasing competition in Canada.

Shoppers is Canada’s biggest drugstore chain, and Loblaw is the country’s biggest grocery chain.

Shareholders of Shoppers are expected to approve the acquisition, Canada’s biggest deal so far this year, when they vote at a special meeting on Sept. 12, Shoppers CEO Domenic Pilla told Reuters last week.

