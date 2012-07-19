FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shoppers Drug Mart profit falls on higher costs
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada
July 19, 2012 / 12:16 PM / 5 years ago

Shoppers Drug Mart profit falls on higher costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s largest pharmacy chain Shoppers Drug Mart Corp’s second-quarter profit fell as operating costs rose.

For the quarter ended June 16, Shoppers Drug Mart’s net income fell to C$146 million ($144.43 million), or 70 Canadian cents per share, from C$148 million, or 68 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales rose 3 percent to C$2.46 billion. Sales at established stores, a key measure for retailers, rose 2.2 percent. ($1 = 1.0109 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.