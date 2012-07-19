Shoppers Drug Mart profit falls on higher costs

July 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s largest pharmacy chain Shoppers Drug Mart Corp’s second-quarter profit fell as operating costs rose.

For the quarter ended June 16, Shoppers Drug Mart’s net income fell to C$146 million ($144.43 million), or 70 Canadian cents per share, from C$148 million, or 68 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales rose 3 percent to C$2.46 billion. Sales at established stores, a key measure for retailers, rose 2.2 percent. ($1 = 1.0109 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore)