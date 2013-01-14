UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Shoprite H1 sales lag, shares drop

* Sales up 14 percent at 46.7 billion rand

* Shares fall more than 3 percent (Adds shares, details)

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Shoprite Holdings Ltd , Africa’s biggest grocer, reported a 14 percent increase in first-half sales on Monday, disappointing investors who had expected a bigger increase from the fast-growing retailer.

Shares of Shoprite tumbled more than 3 percent after it said sales totalled 46.7 billion rand ($5.3 billion) in the six months to end-December.

The Cape Town-based company, which operates in 17 African countries outside South Africa, said sales in those stores grew by 28 percent while its core South African business increased sales by 11.5 percent.

Domestic retailers, which are also expanding into the rest of Africa, have been the darlings of investors in recent months but many analysts have said shares have been pushed to unjustifiable levels.

South African consumers are also battling with high personal debt levels, rising electricity prices and chronic unemployment but above-inflation wage hikes, government grants and decades-low interest rates have somewhat softened the blow.

Shares of Shoprite were down 3.5 percent at 192.85 rand at 0933 GMT, making it the biggest negative contributor to the benchmark Top-40 index. ($1 = 8.7560 South African rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)