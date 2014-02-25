FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Shoprite first-half trading profit rises 7.5 pct
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 25, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Shoprite first-half trading profit rises 7.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Shoprite Holdings Ltd : * H1 turnover increased 9.7 pct from R46.572 billion to R51.090 billion. * H1 trading profit was up 7.5 pct to R2.690 billion. * Dividend per share declared was 132 cents (2012: 123 cents) an increase of 7.3 pct * Says headline earnings per share rose 7.9 pct to 341.0 cents for 6 months ended December 31 * Says sales in December negatively impacted by about R260 million in our decision to close all rsa stores on the 15th of that month * Says turnover was supported by the strong growth we achieved elsewhere in Africa * H1 the trading margin decreased slightly to 5.3 pct from 5.4 pct

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.