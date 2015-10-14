FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South African regulator wants Shoprite fined for reckless lending
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 14, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

South African regulator wants Shoprite fined for reckless lending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 14 (Reuters) - South Africa’s credit regulator has asked a consumer tribunal to impose a fine on grocer and furniture retailer Shoprite for reckless lending, it said on Wednesday.

The National Credit Regulator said Shoprite should also not have sold retrenchment and occupational insurance to pensioners and consumers receiving the government welfare grants.

“The sale of retrenchment and occupational disability covers to pensioners and consumers receiving government social grants is unreasonable and imposes an unreasonable cost,” said Jacqueline Boucher, manager at the NCR.

The NCR said it would ask the National Consumers Tribunal, which adjudicates on such cases, to impose a fine on Shoprite, refund consumers and have “reckless” loans written off. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Joe Brock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.