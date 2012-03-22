UPDATE 2-S.Africa's Shoprite to raise $1 bln for expansion

* To raise R8 bln via shares and convertible bonds

* Share issue equal to 5 pct of current stock

* Shares priced at 7 percent discount

JOHANNESBURG, March 22 (Reuters) - South African supermarket chain Shoprite Holdings said on Thursday it will raise up to $1 billion by issuing new shares and convertible bonds to strenghten its balance sheet and help fund potential acquisitions.

Africa’s biggest retailer faces increasing competition from U.S. giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc. Wal-Mart last year bought a 51 percent stake in South African discounter Massmart , which is now moving into groceries, Shoprite’s traditional stronghold.

The market would be surprised that the cash-generative company was tapping shareholders for funds, said Quinton Ivan, an analyst at Coronation Fund Managers.

“Shoprite has virtually no debt on its balance sheet, one would have expected them to use use debt to fund their expansion plans,” said Ivan.

Shares of Shoprite slid more than 5 percent on the fundraising, which will dilute the value of existing shares.

Shoprite said it will it will issue 3.5 billion rand worth of new shares, equal to 5 percent of its total stock, at 127.50 rand each.

The price is a 7.3 percent discount from the previous close of 137.65 rand.

The grocer said it would also issue 4.5 billion rand of convertible bonds, bringing its total fundraising to 8 billion rand ($1.05 billion).

Shoprite’s long-term debt was 31 million rand while its cash totalled 1.8 billion as at the end of December last year.

The shares and bonds would be offered to certain institutional investors and not open to the public, Shoprite said.

Shoprite, which reported a 19 percent rise in first-half earnings last month, runs about 950 supermarkets, with 729 of those in South Africa.

It has announced plans to open 12 more stores outside of South Africa by the end of June, including in the Nigerian cities of Illorin and Abuja. It also plans to enter the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Goldman Sachs Group, Morgan Stanley and FirstRand unit Rand Merchant Bank are acting as joint

bookrunners.