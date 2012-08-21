FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shoprite to spend $205 mln on Nigerian real estate
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
August 21, 2012 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

Shoprite to spend $205 mln on Nigerian real estate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 21 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Shoprite plants to spend up to 1.7 billion rand ($205 million) on securing new locations in Nigeria, its chief executive said on Tuesday, as Africa’s top retailer ramps up sub-Saharan expansion.

Whitey Basson made the comment following the release of the company’s full-year results. Shares of Shoprite were up nearly 2 percent at 159.34 rand at 1026 GMT.

$1 = 8.3059 South African rand Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.