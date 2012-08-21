Shoprite to spend $205 mln on Nigerian real estate

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 21 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Shoprite plants to spend up to 1.7 billion rand ($205 million) on securing new locations in Nigeria, its chief executive said on Tuesday, as Africa’s top retailer ramps up sub-Saharan expansion.

Whitey Basson made the comment following the release of the company’s full-year results. Shares of Shoprite were up nearly 2 percent at 159.34 rand at 1026 GMT.