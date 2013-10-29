FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Shoprite agrees wage hikes for Zambia workers
October 29, 2013 / 1:56 PM / 4 years ago

South Africa's Shoprite agrees wage hikes for Zambia workers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Shoprite Holdings has agreed to salary increases of 15 to 34 percent for its Zambian workforce following a wage strike, the president of Zambia’s main union in the grocery industry said on Tuesday.

“We signed the agreement last week and the lowest paid worker will now get about 1,500 kwacha ($280) and the highest paid will get close to 3,000 per month,” said Robert Munsanje, president of the National Union of Commercial and Industrial Workers. ($1 = 5.3950 Zambian kwachas) (Reporting by Chris Mfula; writing by David Dolan; editing by Pascal Fletcher)

