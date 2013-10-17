FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa's Shoprite repeals decision to fire 3,000 Zambian workers -minister
October 17, 2013 / 7:42 AM / 4 years ago

S.Africa's Shoprite repeals decision to fire 3,000 Zambian workers -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 17 (Reuters) - South African grocer Shoprite has repealed a decision to fire 3,000 striking workers in Zambia after the government threatened to revoke its licence, the labour minister said Thursday.

“We told them we would revoke their trading licence if they went ahead with the dismissals. They claimed the workers had gone on illegal strike. I have now given them 10 days in which to negotiate and resolve the problem,” Fackson Shamenda told Reuters.

“All the outlets are working normally now and I am on my way to buy bread from Shoprite.” (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)

