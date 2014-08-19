FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shoprite Holdings says FY HEPS rises 3.3 pct
August 19, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Shoprite Holdings says FY HEPS rises 3.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Shoprite Holdings Ltd

* FY trading profit was up 6 pct to r5.714 billion.

* FY EBITDA increased by 8.7 pct to r7.406 billion (2013: r6.811 billion)

* Headline EPS rose 3.3 pct to 697.6 cents (2013: 675.4 cents)

* Plan to open 30 new supermarkets by june 2015

* With economic growth expected to remain below 3 pct in new financial year there is not much relief in sight for beleaguered South African consumer

* To retain present levels of profitability would require strict discipline and cost control. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
