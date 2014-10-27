FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shoprite says expects fair trading conditions in run-up to Christmas
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 27, 2014 / 7:35 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Shoprite says expects fair trading conditions in run-up to Christmas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Shoprite Holdings Ltd :

* Increased turnover by 12.3 pct for 3 months to September 2014 even though local market conditions remained relatively unchanged

* RSA supermarkets, increased turnover by 11.9 pct which is ahead of food retail industry growth

* Non-RSA supermarkets increased its turnover by 15.9 pct and in constant currency terms, by 16.1 pct

* Expects fair trading conditions in run-up to Christmas, it is difficult to predict festive season consumer spending patterns

* Further 27 new supermarkets will be opened before 31 December 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

