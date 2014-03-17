FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shore Capital says FY profit doubles as equity markets recover
March 17, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 4 years ago

Shore Capital says FY profit doubles as equity markets recover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - British investment banking boutique Shore Capital said on Monday its full-year pretax profit more than doubled as investors became increasingly interested in small and mid-sized firms.

Guernsey-based Shore, which provides research and corporate broking services and is the third-largest market-maker on the London Stock Exchange, reported pretax profit for the year to Dec. 31 of 5.4 million pounds ($9 million), compared with 2.5 million a year earlier.

Full-year revenue increased by 9 percent to 35.8 million pounds, the company said.

Shore said it would pay a total dividend for the year of 8.0 pence, compared with 5.0p in 2012.

