JOHANNESBURG, July 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's Shoprite said on Tuesday its full-year sales grew 14.4 percent, buoyed by revenue from stores outside its home market.

* Sales in the 12 months to end-June increased to 130 billion rand ($9.06 billion).

* Reported sales growth of 10.9 percent in South Africa and 32.6 percent outside Africa's most advanced economy, despite lower commodity prices and weaker currencies. ($1 = 14.3527 rand) (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Ed Cropley)