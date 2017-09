LIMA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Workers at Shougang Hierro Peru , an affiliate of China’s Shougang Group, plan to go on an indefinite strike on Thursday to press for better wages and work conditions, a union leader said on Monday.

The union filed relevant paperwork with authorities and is only waiting for permission to hold the strike from the labor ministry, said union leader Julio Ortiz.

The company was not available for immediate comment.