UPDATE 1-Shougang Peru iron ore workers to strike Thursday -union
August 12, 2013 / 3:20 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Shougang Peru iron ore workers to strike Thursday -union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Labor ministry must approve strike

* About 1,400 workers would be affected

LIMA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Workers at Shougang Hierro Peru , a unit of China’s Shougang Group, have agreed to strike starting on Thursday to press for better wages and working conditions, a union leader said on Monday.

The union has filed relevant paperwork with authorities and is only waiting for permission to hold the strike from the labor ministry, union leader Julio Ortiz told Reuters.

Ortiz said despite months of negotiations, the company has not agreed to wage hikes and has not been paying into a pension fund for workers.

The company was unavailable for comment.

Some 1,400 workers at the iron ore mine in the southern region of Ica would be part of the strike, Ortiz said.

Shougang is the only iron ore producer in Peru, a top global exporter of copper, gold, silver and other metals.

