UPDATE 1-Shougang Peru iron ore workers start strike -union

LIMA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Iron ore workers at Shougang Hierro Peru, an affiliate of China’s Shougang Group, started an indefinite strike on Thursday to press for better wages and work conditions, a union leader said.

The union received permission to hold the strike from the labor ministry, leader Julio Ortiz told Reuters on Thursday.

Some 1,078 workers were taking part in the strike to press for a daily salary increase of 15 soles ($5.30). The company offered workers a 2.8 soles per day raise, Ortiz said.

Shougang is Peru’s only iron ore miner. The firm reported 6.8 million tonnes of output last year.

Before the strike started the company said it was aware it would begin and it would continue to encourage dialogue to reach an agreement with workers.