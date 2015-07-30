FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Idemitsu to buy Royal Dutch Shell's 1/3 stake in Showa Shell -Nikkei
July 30, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Idemitsu to buy Royal Dutch Shell's 1/3 stake in Showa Shell -Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day in paragraph 2 to Thursday)

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd, Japan’s second-biggest refiner, has agreed to buy about a 33 percent stake held by Royal Dutch Shell in fifth-ranked Showa Shell Sekiyu for about 160 billion yen ($1.3 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported.

The deal will be announced later on Thursday, the Nikkei said.

Showa Shell shares soared as much as 13 percent on the report, while Idemitsu fell 3 percent.

Showa Shell was not immediately available for comment. An Idemitsu spokesman declined immediate comment. ($1 = 124.0900 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

