Showroomprive.com narrows IPO price towards bottom of range-source
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 28, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

Showroomprive.com narrows IPO price towards bottom of range-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - French online fashion retailer Showroomprive.com has narrowed the price range for its initial public offering to 19.50-21.50 euros a share from 19.50-26.30 previously, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The IPO is fully subscribed based on the new price range, including an overallotment option, the source added.

“Investors have been told the price range has been narrowed to between 19.50 and 21.50 euros per share. The order book is 100 percent covered,” the source said.

Showroomprive.com declined to comment. (Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Jean-Michel Belot and Laurence Frost)

