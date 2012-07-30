India's Shree Cement fined $72 mln by anti-trust regulator

MUMBAI, July 30 (Reuters) - Shree Cement Ltd has been fined $72 million by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the anti-trust regulator said in a statement, making it the twelfth cement company to be fined in a crackdown on cartelisation in the industry.

Eleven cement makers were fined a combined $1.1 billion by the CCI in June for collusion and price fixing, in the biggest penalty ever imposed by the increasingly assertive regulator.

Shree Cement has been fined 3.98 billion rupees ($72 million), the equivalent of 50 percent of its net profit for the financial years ending in 2010 and 2011, the CCI said in the statement. ($1 = 55.4700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)