NEW DELHI, July 8 India's Shriram Group said on
Saturday it has reached agreement to merge some of its financial
service businesses with those of IDFC Group.
Shriram Group comprises a number of listed companies
including consumer lender Shriram Group City Union Finance
and Shriram Transport Finance Company, that
provides loans on vehicles and farm equipment.
IDFC Group comprises IDFC Ltd, an infrastructure
financier, and IDFC Bank, a full-service bank that
started operations in 2015.
The deal remains subject to due diligence checks, approvals
by the boards of directors, shareholders, regulators and third
parties, Shriram said in a statement to the stock exchange.
