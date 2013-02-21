FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TPG raises $305 mln from India's Shriram share sale-source
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 21, 2013 / 7:46 AM / in 5 years

TPG raises $305 mln from India's Shriram share sale-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital has raised $305 million by selling about half of its stake in Indian commercial vehicle financier Shriram Transport Finance Co Ltd, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

TPG, which owned about 20 percent of Shriram Transport before the sale, sold the shares at 715 rupees each to a large number of overseas and domestic institutional investors, the source said.

The private equity firm had launched the share sale late on Wednesday in the price range of 715 rupees to 755.95 rupees per share, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Shares in Shriram Transport were trading down 7 percent at 702.70 rupees at 0735 GMT, while the main Mumbai market index was down about 1 percent. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Indulal P.M.; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.