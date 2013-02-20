FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TPG selling Shriram shares worth $300 mln - term sheet
February 20, 2013

TPG selling Shriram shares worth $300 mln - term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital is to sell part of its stake in Indian commercial vehicle financier Shriram Transport Finance Co Ltd to raise about $300 million, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

TPG, which owns about 20 percent of Shriram Transport, is selling the shares for 715 rupees to 755.95 rupees, a discount of up to 5.4 percent on Wednesday’s closing price, the term sheet - an outline agreement - showed on Wednesday.

While TPG’s stake in Shriram Transport will fall to about 10 percent on the planned stake sale, it may sell a larger stake, the term sheet said without giving detail.

Goldman Sachs is the bookrunner for the deal, it said.

