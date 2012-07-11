FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shriram Transport Fin plans up to 6 bln rupee bond sale - sources
July 11, 2012 / 11:07 AM / in 5 years

Shriram Transport Fin plans up to 6 bln rupee bond sale - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 11 (Reuters) - Shriram Transport Finance
 plans to raise up to 6 billion rupees ($108.33
million) through a public issue of bonds, two sources with
direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday, in what could be
the first retail bond sale in the current fiscal.
    The non-banking financial institution will issue
interest-bearing bonds with 36- and 60-month tenures and
non-interest bearing bonds, which will be redeemable at a
premium in the same tenures, said the sources.
    The bond sale is likely to be launched on July 26, the
sources said, adding that the base size of the deal is 3 billion
rupees. 
    The issue is rated AA+ by CARE and AA by Crisil.
    JM Financial Institutional Securities, AK Capital Services,
ICICI Securities and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the lead
managers to the issue.    

($1 = 55.3850 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

