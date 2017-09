Nov 6 (Reuters) - SHS VIVEON AG :

* 9-month EBITDA up by 1.4 million euros to 696,000 euros

* Says generated in first three quarters total capacity in the amount of 17,817 thousand euros (18,290 thousand in the prior-year period)

* Sees positive development in Q4