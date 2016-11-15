FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Shuaa says gets regulatory approval for ADFG to buy stake
November 15, 2016 / 11:26 AM / 9 months ago

Dubai's Shuaa says gets regulatory approval for ADFG to buy stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Dubai's Shuaa Capital said on Tuesday it has received regulatory approvals allowing Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG) to buy a 48.36 percent stake in the investment bank.

Alternative investment firm ADFG agreed in June to acquire the stake from Dubai Banking Group, a subsidiary of Dubai Group.

Shuaa received approval from both the central bank and the stock market regulator, the bourse statement said, adding that it expected ADFG to execute the transaction on the Dubai stock exchange soon, without providing a date. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
