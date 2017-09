DUBAI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Shuaa Capital, the Dubai-based investment bank, said its chief executive officer Colin Macdonald will be leaving the group upon expiry of his contract on Tuesday.

The company did not name a replacement for Macdonald.

Shuaa’s Chief Financial Officer Houssem Ben Haj Amor has been appointed as general manager, the firm said in a statement on Dubai’s bourse. (Reporting by Praveen Menon)