Dubai's Shuaa Capital posts Q3 profit of 3.6 mln dirhams
November 13, 2013 / 4:36 AM / 4 years ago

Dubai's Shuaa Capital posts Q3 profit of 3.6 mln dirhams

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Shuaa Capital, the Dubai-based investment bank, reported a third-quarter net profit on Wednesday driven by growth in its core asset management and lending business.

Shuaa made a net profit of 3.6 million dirhams ($980,100) in the third quarter compared with a loss of 13.9 million dirhams in the corresponding period in 2012.

Revenue for the quarter was 54.8 million dirhams, up 57 percent from 34.9 million dirhams in the prior year period. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)

