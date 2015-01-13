FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gulf Finance Corp raises 500 mln dirham loan for expansion - statement
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 13, 2015 / 8:47 AM / 3 years ago

Gulf Finance Corp raises 500 mln dirham loan for expansion - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Gulf Finance Corporation (GFC), a unit of SHUAA Capital, has raised a 500 million dirham ($136.1 million) loan which will be used to fund its growth in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The new 42-month facility was funded by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, National Bank of Oman, United Arab Bank , National Bank of Fujairah, Blom Bank France and Bank of Baroda, the statement said, without revealing the pricing of the transaction.

The facility “provides a stable long term source of funding for Gulf Finance to meet its objectives”, said Sheikh Maktoum Hasher Al Maktoum, chairman of GFC.

The firm, which finances small and medium-sized businesses, said the facility included an unfunded 50 million dirham Standby Letter of Credit. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.