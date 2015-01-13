Gulf Finance Corp raises 500 mln dirham loan for expansion - statement

DUBAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Gulf Finance Corporation (GFC), a unit of SHUAA Capital, has raised a 500 million dirham ($136.1 million) loan which will be used to fund its growth in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The new 42-month facility was funded by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, National Bank of Oman, United Arab Bank , National Bank of Fujairah, Blom Bank France and Bank of Baroda, the statement said, without revealing the pricing of the transaction.

The facility “provides a stable long term source of funding for Gulf Finance to meet its objectives”, said Sheikh Maktoum Hasher Al Maktoum, chairman of GFC.

The firm, which finances small and medium-sized businesses, said the facility included an unfunded 50 million dirham Standby Letter of Credit. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)