FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abu Dhabi's ADFG to buy 48.36 pct of Dubai's Shuaa Capital - filing
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 8, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

Abu Dhabi's ADFG to buy 48.36 pct of Dubai's Shuaa Capital - filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Shuaa Capital said on Wednesday that Abu Dhabi Financial Group had reached an agreement to buy the 48.36 percent stake of the investment bank held by Dubai Banking Group.

The transaction, for which no value was disclosed, is subject to regulatory approvals, the statement added.

Alternative investment firm Abu Dhabi Financial Group, Dubai-based Arqaam Capital and Al Mal Capital were among the bidders for Dubai Banking Group’s stake in Shuaa, Reuters reported on May 31.

Dubai Banking Group is a subsidiary of Dubai Group, which is in the process of selling assets to help fund repayments on its $10 billion debt restructuring.

Shuaa’s shares were up 2.3 percent on Wednesday prior to the disclosure. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.