Abu Dhabi's ADFG, Al Mal Capital among Shuaa Capital bidders - sources

DUBAI, May 31 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Financial Group and Al Mal Capital are among the bidders for Dubai Group’s 48.4 percent stake in Shuaa Capital, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Dubai Group, a unit of Dubai Holding, the investment vehicle of the emirate’s ruler, is in the process of selling its holding in Dubai investment bank Shuaa to raise funds to meet repayments under its $10 billion debt restructuring.

Alternative investment firm Abu Dhabi Financial Group, which bought First Gulf Bank’s brokerage arm in 2014, has placed a bid for Shuaa, an Abu Dhabi-based banker and a Dubai banker said.

Dubai investment firm Al Mal Capital, which is 60 percent owned by Dubai Investments, has also bid for Shuaa, the Dubai-based banker and a second Dubai-based banker said.

Abu Dhabi Financial Group declined to comment when contacted by Reuters, while Al Mal Capital did not respond to emails from Reuters requesting comment.

Dubai Group’s stake in Shuaa Capital was worth around 334.5 million dirhams ($91.1 million) based on Tuesday’s closing share price of 0.65 dirhams, according to Reuters calculations. ($1 = 3.6724 UAE dirham) (Additional reporting by David French)