BRIEF-Mirvac says HY total revenue and other income up 17 pct
* hy profit for half year attributable to stapled security holders up 7% to $508 million
DUBAI Feb 13 Dubai investment bank Shuaa Capital is actively looking at acquisitions, its chairman Jassim Alseddiqi told reporters on Monday.
The lender, which is "virtually unleveraged", will consider leverage options, Alseddiqi said at a news conference in Dubai.
Alseddiqi is also the chief of Abu Dhabi Financial Group, which bought a 48.36 percent stake in Shuaa Capital last November. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh)
* PHH Corporation announces sale of certain assets of PHH Home Loans
* Gladstone Commercial Corporation reports results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016