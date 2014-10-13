FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Shuaa Capital Q3 net profit jumps six-fold
October 13, 2014 / 6:01 AM / 3 years ago

Dubai's Shuaa Capital Q3 net profit jumps six-fold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Shuaa Capital third-quarter net profit increased six-fold due to improved performance from its asset management and investment banking businesses, it said in a statement on Monday.

Net profit in the three months ending Sept. 30 jumped to 26.2 million dirhams ($7.13 million), compared to 3.6 million dirhams in the same period a year ago.

The company attributed the growth to an increased level of activity in asset management, investment banking, capital markets and lending.

Shuaa made 71.8 million dirhams in revenues for the third quarter, a 31.1 percent increase compared to the year-ago period. (1 US dollar = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates dirham) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)

