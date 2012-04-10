FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Shuaa names ex-ABN Amro banker as new CEO
April 10, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 6 years ago

Dubai's Shuaa names ex-ABN Amro banker as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Shuaa Capital said on Tuesday it is appointing Colin Macdonald, previously a top banker at ABN Amro, as its new chief executive, replacing Michael Philipp, who stepped down after just six months at the helm of the struggling investment bank.

Shuaa had in October last year named Philipp, a former Credit Suisse banker, as its chief executive replacing Sameer Al Ansari.

Colin Macdonald, who officially takes over on April 12, was previously group managing director and regional head for the Middle East of Dutch bank ABN AMRO, Shuaa said in a statement. (Writing by Reed Stevenson; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

