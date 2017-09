July 28 (Reuters) - Hainan Shuangcheng Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

* Says signs agreement with Ningbo Hangzhou Bay New Zone on research and production project with total investment of 1 billion yuan ($161.59 million)

